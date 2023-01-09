Biden visitsMexico; Illegal migration, climate change, trade on agenda

The President of the United States Joe Biden arrived in Mexico City ahead of a regional summit on Monday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be part of the event, Voice Of America (VOA) reported.

Major issues like illegal migration, climate change, trade and manufacturing will be discussed during the visit. The VOA report quoted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying that Biden expects to " promote a common vision for North America with his visit, the first to Mexico since becoming president, Biden expects to "promote a common vision for North America."

The VOA report further states that Biden will be making major announcements about expanding cooperation for the trafficking of arms, drugs, steps to control illegal migration and environmental challenges.

Before Mexico City, Biden visited El Paso city in Texas to review the influx of illegal migrants that cross the border with Mexico. During his four-hour visit to El Paso Biden met with Customs and Border Protection officers and watched as they demonstrated how they search vehicles at the border for drugs, money and other contraband, according to VOA report.

The VOA report further stated upon his arrival in Texas, Biden was met by Governor Greg Abbott, who handed Biden a letter. Abbott cited "chaos" in his state, saying the situation is the result of Biden's failure to enforce federal immigration laws. Although, Biden after his visit tweeted that it is possible to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and make the immigration process "orderly, fair, safe, and humane.".

Biden also stated that his administration is using tools that limit illegal migration all while expanding legal paths for Immigration and increase security. "The approach we're taking is based on a model we know works. But to truly fix our broken immigration system, Congress needs to act.", according to the VOA report.

The visit to El Poso and then Mexico City comes after the announcement by Biden on January 5 at White House about a border control program under which 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans would be allowed into the US per month and allowed to work legally for up to two years if they apply from their home countries, pass a background check and prove they have a financial supporter in the US, according to the VOA report.

Although the same mentions that if an individual tries to enter the US illegally then they will be deported back to Mexico under the pandemic-era immigration policy, To keep a check on waves of migrants trying to enter the US illegally.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor