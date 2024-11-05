Big 5 Global to launch November 26 in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Big 5 Global, along with co-located events LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and Future FM, will host from November 26 to 29, five strategic summits, uniting 1,500 leaders from government and the private sector to shape the future of urban communities.

"As cities in the Global South face challenges like overcrowding and resource optimization, the Global North faces the complexities of ageing populations and infrastructure, all which require immediate action. This calls for governments, national vision initiatives and the construction sector to work together and build liveable cities of tomorrow," said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. "Big 5 Global, together with LiveableCitiesX, has established itself as the epicentre of thought leadership, uniting visionaries, innovators and policymakers to shape the future of urban development and set the agenda for sustainable growth and resilient infrastructure."

The urban construction and infrastructure sector across MEASA is booming, with USD 6.75 trillion in projects underway. National visions like UAE Vision 2031 are key drivers, pushing forward urban development and economic diversification. Aligning with these goals, Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit and LiveableCitiesX Summit will bring together global leaders from both government and private sectors to lead strategic discussions on innovation, sustainability and the future of urban development.

"The United Arab Emirates stands at the forefront of sustainable global leadership across all sectors, one of them being construction," said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"Our commitment extends beyond dialogue to tangible actions, exemplified by our commitment to adopting global innovative solutions to improve the quality of life of the society. At this year's Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, I look forward to addressing the significance of public and private sector collaboration in building a future-ready and greener industry as well as promoting collective partnerships, technology and advanced sciences."

Other UAE-based speakers headlining the summits include Maysarah Eid, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; Dr. Saif Al Nasri, Undersecretary, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi; Gurjit Singh, Chief Development Officer, Aldar Properties and Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO, Deyaar Developments.

For the first time in the MEASA region, some globally renowned speakers will participate in the summits, bringing perspectives and real-life city use cases that align with global urban development and construction trends.

Robert Beugre Mambe, Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, the largest economy in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, will be one such speaker delivering a keynote address at LiveableCitiesX Summit. Commenting on his participation, His Excellency said, "The future of our nations lies in building cities that are resilient and liveable, which demands a visionary approach that combines sustainable urban planning with robust infrastructure and deep-rooted community engagement. I am honoured to participate in the LiveableCitiesX Summit, where we will share insights and shape the blueprint for a sustainable and thriving urban future for generations to come."

In the lead-up to Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, Fred Mills, Founder and Managing Director of The B1M, emphasised the transformative role of construction in shaping the future of cities. He said, "From pioneering energy projects to transformative urban regeneration and vital infrastructure developments, construction is at the heart of progress. In my keynote address at Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, I will share some of the most inspiring examples of how construction is changing the world today and explore what we can do as an industry to enhance our impact, innovate and build our future projects."

Among renowned international speakers joining the summits are Lord Udny-Lister, UK Co-Chair, UAE-UK Business Council, who also served as the Chief Strategic Advisor to the former Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. Sandro Alex Cruz de Oliveira, Secretary of Infrastructure Parana - Brazil, Infrastructure Secretariat of the State of Parana; Lufuno Ratsiku, President, South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions; and Prof. Carlos Moreno, Founder of the 15-minute City Concept and Scientific Director of the research lab "Entrepreneurship Territory Innovation," IAE Paris-Sorbonne, Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne. (ANI/WAM)

