Big B has cleaned kitchen utensils and bathroom sink... several times!

Mumbai, Nov 16 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, has shared that he has done many household chores, contrary to the public perception of him not getting involved in house chores because of his status as a megastar.

The ‘Don’ actor was talking to contestant Harsh Shah on ‘KBC 15’. Harsh spoke about his business as he said: “I handle my father's business. We have a manufacturing unit of plastic monofilament yarns. These threads are used in making the cleaning scrubs. Sir, have you ever cleaned utensils?”

Big B replied: “Haan sir, kayi baar bartan saaf kiya hai, kitchen ka chilamchii saaf kiya hai, bathroom me jo basin hota hai, use saaf kiya. Aisa kyu lagta hai ki humne na kiya hoga (Yes, sir. I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink. Why do you think I have never done these things)?”

The 68th episode aired on November 15. During the episode, the second round of Fastest Finger First was won by Harsh Shah from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

He took the hot seat and told Big B: "My mother wanted me to participate in KBC, and I have finally fulfilled her wish. I had to leave state civil services to handle my father's business as my dad had heart surgery. I had to take up the responsibilities over my dreams."

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor