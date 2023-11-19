Big B roots for Rohit Sharma, team for World Cup finale

Mumbai, Nov 19 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, shared a message for team India from the sets of the knowledge based reality show, ahead of the India versus Australia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match, saying today the courage of 140 crore Indians will be there to support and cheer men in blue.

The makers of ‘KBC 15’ took to social media and shared a video clip of Big B.

The actor in the video is seen saying in Hindi: “Dear Rohit and team India… aaj wo din hai jiske lie aapne or aapki team ne kayi saalon se mehnat ki hai, or taiyari bhi ki hai. Aapke sath saare desh ne aaj ke is din ka intejaar kiya hai. (Dear Rohit and team India… today is the day for which you and your team have worked for years, and prepared. Along with you the entire country was waiting for this day.)”

The actor further said: “Ham sab milkar team ke har sadasya ko yahi kehna chahenge ki aaj jab aap maidaan par honge, to aapke sath ham 140 crore deshwaasi bhi honge. Aaj maidaan pe apake 11 saathiyon ke saanson ke saath, saare desh ki saansein bhi shamil hongi. Aaj 140 crore saathiyon ki himmat aapke saath maidaan par utregi. Har bhartiye ka josh aapke sath daudega, or vijayi hokar jab Vishwa cup aapke hath me hoga, to 140 crore deshwaasi garv se kahenge ‘vijayi vishwa tiranga pyara, jhanda ooncha rahe hamara’. All the best team India. (Together we would like to say to every member of the team that today when you will be on the field, you will also have support of 140 crore Indians with you. Today, people from all over the country will also join the 11 players. Today the courage of 140 crore Indians will be there on the field with you all. The enthusiasm of every Indian will be with you).”

The makers captioned the post as: “Amitabh Bachchan wishes Indian team all the best for World Cup finale”.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor