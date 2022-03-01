Big Breaking: Indian student dies in shelling in Ukraine

Big news has emerged from the Ukraine-Russia war. An Indian student has been killed in a firing incident in Ukraine. The information has been given by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Many Indians are still in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to bring them back. Many are trying to leave Ukraine and move to neighboring countries. But in some places they are getting obstructed. In Ukraine, there have been constant shootings, bombings, missile attacks by Russian and Ukrainian forces. Many Ukrainian citizens have been killed so far. It also killed several Ukrainian soldiers. So far no Indian death has been reported. But today an Indian student has been killed in a firing incident.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family, "said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the Foreign Office.

The deceased student is a native of Karnataka An Indian student has died in Kharkiv, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Preliminary information has emerged that he was killed in a shootout with Russian troops. The deceased was a new SBS MBBS student. Naveen is a native of Karnataka. His death has come as a shock to India.