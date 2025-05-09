Big Breaking: Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir To Be Removed From Top Post?

In the wake of the escalating tensions with India, reports suggest the Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is considering replacing Army Chief General Asim Munir with Sahir Shamshad Mirza. This development coincides with growing internal dissent against General Munir within the Pakistani military, as reported by DNA.

General Munir's position has come under increased scrutiny following allegations that he masterminded the April 22nd Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and one local resident. The attack has further strained already fragile relations between India and Pakistan.

General Munir's military background is extensive. He is a graduate of the Fuji School in Japan, the Command and Staff College in Quetta, and the Malaysian Armed Forces College in Kuala Lumpur. He also holds an MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University in Islamabad. His military career, which began on April 25, 1986, includes a posting as a lieutenant colonel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and service in the Siachen Glacier.

Adding to the pressure on General Munir, a group of senior and mid-level officers from the Pakistani military have reportedly issued a strongly worded letter demanding his immediate resignation. The letter accuses General Munir of abusing his authority by using the military to suppress political opposition, interfere in elections, stifle the press, and worsen the country’s existing crises.