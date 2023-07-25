'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt reveals her regrets

Mumbai, July 25 Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' revealed to the housemates about her regrets.

In a conversation with co-contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', Pooja talked about her journey in Bollywood and how she still feels alright in trying new things and revealed why she came on the show.

She said that her life revolves around the thinking 'If you are the smartest in a room, you are in the wrong room.' She goes on to explain that she doesn't feel anything bad about things she has done in life.

Pooja said: "I only have regrets of things not done, not for things done! I feel it is important to at least try, either you lose something or you gain everything."

About the show, she said: "We can't hide what and who we are. Audience understands everything. One among us will only win, it is important to try and give our best."

In the upcoming episode, Pooja will also be getting a privilege for the nomination task as currently she is the captain of the house. Pooja has the right to decide who gets to nominate.

Pooja is the daughter of Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt and the half-sister of Alia Bhatt and cousin of Emraan Hashmi.

She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt's television film 'Daddy' in 1989. Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'. She was last seen on the big screen in 'Sadak 2'.

'Sadak 2' is an action thriller road film. A sequel to the 1991 film 'Sadak', it stars Sanjay Dutt (reprising his role from the original), Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles with an ensemble supporting cast, while Pooja Bhatt makes a special appearance.

The film marks Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. The film's story takes place twenty-nine years after the events of its predecessor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor