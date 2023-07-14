'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Mumbai, July 14 In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', a fight erupts between housemates Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev.

It all happened after a sponsor task when Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash, where she dragged Jiya and slammed her for her backstabbing methods.

Pooja labeled Jiya a fraud, volatile, and demanding.

Jiya, on the other hand, insulted the filmmaker, prompting Pooja to curse her.

In that task, when Manisha Rani asked Pooja to change her vote for Elvish, then Jiya said: "Aap vote kaise change kar sakti ho."

To which, Pooja taunted her and said: "Jaise aapne captaincy me kia ".

Pooja feels that Jiya has two faces: a whiney girl and an abusive side. And that her relationships always change according to her convenience.

After the facade between her and Pooja, Jiya was talking to Avinash, wondering why Pooja is coming at her. Jiya said "Why Pooja is commenting on my career and family, getting personal. No matter what I say, I get passive-aggressive."

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

