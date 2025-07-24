"Biggest, most significant trade deal that UK made since leaving EU," UK PM on India-UK FTA

London [UK], July 24 : United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said that the UK-India FTA is the biggest trade deal since the UK left the European Union.

Starmer in a joint press meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him for his leadership and pragmatism.

"We both know, this is the biggest and the most significant trade deal that the UK has made since leaving the EU. I think I can say this is the most comprehensive deal that India has ever done. So thank you Prime Minister for your leadership and your pragmatism. I'd like to thank everybody who has worked so hard to get this deal over the line," Starmer said.

Starmer said that the deal is set to boost wages and improve the living standards across the UK and cut tariffs on Indian goods.

"It is a deal to bring huge benefits to both of our countries boosting wages, raisin living standards, and putting more money in the pockets of working people. It is good for jobs, it is good for business, cutting tariffs, making trade cheaper, quicker and easier. It is good for British workers, a cutting-edge manufacturing whiskey distillers across Scotland, and a service sector in London, Manchester and Leeds," he said.

Starmer highlighted the benefits of the trade deal, saying that it is good for consumers, as it will bring the prices down on Indian goods in UK markets.

"It is good for consumers, because it will bring down prices on Indian goods in the UK, on clothes, shoes and food. It will deliver benefits for the long term. It will add about 4.8 billion Pounds to the UK economy every year and 2.2 billion Pounds to wages and hundreds of millions of pounds to regions and nations up and down the United Kingdom," he said.

Starmer added that they have entered a new global era, and it requires people to step up and not be mere watchers.

"We have entered the new global era, that requires us to step up not to stand aside. To deliver for the British people by building deeper partnerships and alliances. Today is very much confirmation of that approach," he said.

Earlier, Starmer called the FTA a landmark deal, stating that it would create thousands of British jobs.

A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment and growth here in the UK. It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses and puts money in the pockets of working people. That’s our Plan for Change in action. https://t.co/fU9Nx98Wht — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 24, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In a post on X, he said, "A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment and growth here in the UK. It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses and puts money in the pockets of working people. That's our Plan for Change in action."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor