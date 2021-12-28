Bilawal announces campaign to remove 'puppet' Imran govt from power in Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced it would launch a movement to remove the 'puppet' Imran Khan government in Pakistan, reported local media.

The party will start a campaign from Lahore on January 5.

"On January 5, which is the birth anniversary of [party founder] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, PPP's executive committee will set up its base in Lahore," Samaa TV quoted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying during his address on the death anniversary of his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, in Larkana on Monday.

"The end of this puppet government will begin from the city where the foundation of PPP was laid. It is written on the wall, the puppet will have to go," he added.

Stressing that PPP can not see the people of Pakistan suffering anymore, Bilawal said that only his party can save this country as he asked the party's provincial leadership and workers to gear up to take part in the agitation against the sitting government.

Remembering his mother, Bilawal said that it has been 14 years but we still miss Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Referring to Benazir Bhutoo he said, "Shaheed Bibi, your Pakistan is in turmoil, there is no freedom of speech, life or even breath."

"We fulfilled Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's 30-year struggle for the restoration of the 1973 constitution by introducing the 18th amendment and transferring all the powers to parliament," Samaa TV quoted Bilawal as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor