Bird Flu Death in US: 59-Year-Old Man in Mexico Dies From World's First Human Case of H5N2 Virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reported that a 59-year-old man died in the United States of Mexico from a strain of H5N2, which has never before been detected in humans. WHO said that it is not clear how the man contracted. "Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown, A(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico," the health organization said in a statement.

Scientists in the US are on alert for changes in the flu that could indicate it is adapting to spread more easily among humans. However, the UN agency stated on Wednesday that the current risk of the bird flu virus to the general population in Mexico is low.

Bird Flu Death in Mexico

BREAKING: Mexico reports world’s first-ever human case of H5N2 bird flu. The patient, a 59-year-old, died — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 5, 2024

The WHO reported that a 59-year-old man, who had been hospitalised in Mexico City, died on April 24 after experiencing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, and general discomfort.

No History of Exposure to Poultry Firms:

WHO said that the 59-year-old patient had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals. However, he had multiple underlying medical conditions. The patient’s relatives reported that the case had already been bedridden for more than three weeks prior to the onset of acute symptoms.

“On 17 April, the case developed fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea and general malaise. On 24 April, the case sought medical attention, was hospitalized at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases “Ismael Cosio Villegas” (INER per its acronym in Spanish) and died the same day due to complications of his condition,” WHO said.