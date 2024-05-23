Bird Flu in United States: Second Human Case Confirmed in America

A recent report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the second human case of bird flu in the United States. This alarming development follows the initial detection of the virus in dairy cattle back in late March. Reuters quotes the CDC in highlighting the seriousness of the situation, indicating the potential risks posed by the spread of the virus to human populations.

With the emergence of this second case, health authorities are likely to intensify surveillance and containment efforts to prevent further transmission and safeguard public health. The report underscores the importance of vigilance and swift action in combating emerging infectious diseases, particularly those with zoonotic potential like bird flu.

As of Wednesday a total of 52 US herds were infected with bird flu across nine of the 50 states.

"People with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals (including livestock)... are at greater risk of infection," the CDC said. Though the current H5N1 strain has killed millions of poultry during the present wave, affected cows have not fallen severely sick. Cows and goats joined the list of victims in March, surprising experts because the animals were not thought to be susceptible to this type of influenza.Virus fragments have meanwhile been found in pasteurized milk, but health authorities say milk sold in US stores is safe because pasteurization effectively kills the disease.