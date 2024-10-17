'Birds of Goodness' executes 51st humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 51st airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the 'Birds of Goodness' operation.

The UAE is continuing its efforts to support families in isolated areas that are difficult to reach. The total amount of aid dropped since the launch of the operation has reached 3,463 tonnes of food and relief supplies.

Through the "Birds of Goodness" operation, the UAE has launched a humanitarian initiative that has contributed to alleviating the suffering of those displaced by the war and meeting their basic needs.

The aid included food items and essential supplies to cope with the challenging conditions faced by residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

The airdrop operations were temporarily suspended due to the security situation in the region. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard personnel, facilities, and equipment while reinforcing security protocols. In such circumstances, prioritising the protection of lives and assets is paramount. (ANI/WAM)

