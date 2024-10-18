'Birds of Goodness' executes 52nd humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18(ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the successful completion of the 52nd airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid, continuing the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

The airdrop delivered 81 tonnes of food and relief supplies, bringing the total amount of aid dropped since the launch of the "Birds of Goodness" operation to 3,544 tonnes.

This achievement underscores the UAE's commitment to easing the suffering of Palestinians and meeting their essential needs.

The aid included food and essential supplies, arriving at a critical time to help residents cope with the difficult conditions in Gaza, contributing to restoring hope and improving their living conditions. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor