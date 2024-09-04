BJP's Global Network: Copenhagen Conference Inspires Indian Diaspora to Share Success Stories

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 4 : BJP overseas chapters are encouraging diaspora to redouble their efforts to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power for a record fourth term in office, following the 2029 general elections.

On August 31the Copenhagen Overseas BJP Europe and UK Conference was held in capital city of Denmark.

Overseas Friends of BJP co-Convenor, Germany, Sunil Singh, toldthat during the program, various decisions regarding OFBJP Europe and UK organisations were taken.

Bharatiya Janata Party Foreign Affairs in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale urged the Overseas Friends of BJP Europe and United Kingdom to build stronger team and to work towards helping PM Narendra Modi secure a record fourth term in office in 2029.

Along with Chauthaiwale, BJP Foreign Affairs core-committee members, Shishir Bajoria and Nakul Bhardwaj also participated in the program in Copenhagen.

The conference was attended by more than 70 OFBJP positions holders from 11 countries.

During his address at the conference, Chauthaiwale termed members of the OFBJP as the "brand ambassadors of Bharat, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the BJP."

Highlighting the successful measures of PM Modi government, the BJP leader requested Indian diaspora to keep amplifying the news of good work done by the government within and beyond their community.

