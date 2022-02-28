Blast in Afghanistan kills 2 children, leave 2 injured in Kundus

Two children were killed and two others were injured after an explosion occurred in Khanabad district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province, media reported on Monday.

Quoting district police officer Qari Mohammad Hashim, Xinhua News Agency reported that those killed in Sunday's blast were eight-year-old and 12-year-old children.

The officer added that the injured children were in critical condition, as per the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

