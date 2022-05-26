Blasts in Afghan cities kill 14 people

Kabul, May 26 At least 14 people were killed and 32 others injured in four separate explosions that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, authorities said.

Five people were killed and 17 others injured after a blast ripped through a mosque during prayers on Wednesday evening in Kabul's Kolola Pushta locality, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blast occurred when people were offering prayers in Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a tweet.

The blast came about an hour after three consecutive explosions struck three van-buses in PD 10 and PD 5 in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing nine people and wounding 15 others, Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the provincial police department, told Xinhua.

The targeted buses were carrying commuters along busy roads during the evening rush hour in the northern city, capital of Balkh province.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

In recent weeks, the war-torn country has witnessed a series of bombings reportedly launched by the Islamic State terror group which opposes the Taliban-led caretaker government.

