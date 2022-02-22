Blinken, Chinese counterpart underscore need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine and Russia border.

This phone call comes in light of Russia's recognization of the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine which has increased tensions in the region.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about developments in the DPRK and Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The United States has strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as "independent," calling this decision a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements.

Meanwhile, China has urged all parties involved in tensions in Ukraine to continue the dialogue and seek a diplomatic solution.

Amid an intense spike in shelling in eastern Ukraine by opposing sides, media reports say that the concentration of Russian troops reportedly continues to increase at the country's borders.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over Russia's decision on the status of certain areas of eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In a statement issued by Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief calls for "the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015)".

( With inputs from ANI )

