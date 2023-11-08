Blinken reiterates US support for Ukraine holding Russia accountable

Washington DC [US], November 8 : United Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated US support for Ukraine and for holding Russia accountable.

He noted that Russia started the war against Ukraine and it could end the conflict at any time by withdrawing its forces.

Taking to X, Blinken stated, "Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable."

Blinken made the statement in response to a post shared by US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen on X. Yellen stated that she along with Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power had through a letter urged Congress to approve Biden Administration's request to provide USD 11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine

"I joined @SecDef, @SecBlinken, and @PowerUSAID in a letter urging Congress to fully support @POTUS' request to sustain our direct budget support to Ukraine, which plays a critical role in bolstering their military efforts to win this war," Yellen posted on X.

The four leaders sent a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The letter stated, "We therefore strongly urge you to provide USD 11.8 billion to Ukraine in direct budget support, a cornerstone of the President's supplemental request. Our investments in Ukraine's success and our work to secure assistance from others will allow us to reduce our budget support from USD 14.4 billion in FY2023 to USD 11.8 billion in FY2024."

The leaders noted, "The Administration's request of USD 11.8 billion for direct budget support represents the minimum amount needed to help cover Ukraine's baseline needs, after accounting for other possible international support."

The four leaders stressed that a successful Ukraine will showcase the resolve of the US and its partners to defend the territorial sovereignty and fundamental freedoms of democratic nations against "authoritarian aggression."

"We urge you to fully support the Administration's request to provide USD 11.8 billion in direct budget support now to help Ukraine win the war, thereby advancing US national security," they said.

"A successful Ukraine will demonstrate the resolve of the United States and its partners to defend the territorial sovereignty and fundamental freedoms of democratic countries against authoritarian aggression. It will also create new economic opportunities for the people of Ukraine and its partners who stand by them against Russia's violent invasion," the letter read.

Notably, the US has extended security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since its war started with Russia on February 24 last year.

Furthermore, the US has imposed sanctions against Russia for launching an offensive against Ukraine.

