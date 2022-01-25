Blinken vows to EU counterparts continued close coordination against Russia: State Dept

US Secretary of Sate Antony Blinken during a virtual meeting with the EU Foreign Affairs Council vowed the United States will continue to coordinate with EU partners against Russia on the Ukraine crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in today's EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell... He emphasized the United States will continue to coordinate closely on next steps to deter Russian aggression with the EU and member states, in addition to NATO, the OSCE, and Allies and partners more broadly," Price said on Monday.

Blinken also briefed European EU counterparts on his meetings with government officials from Ukraine, Germany and Russia last week, Price said.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a buildup of forces near the border have sparked discussions of further US involvement in the European security situation, including by supplying great military aid to Ukraine as deterrence to a potential invasion.

Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near Russia's borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces on its territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

