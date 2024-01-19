Blizzard strikes Finland, causing traffic chaos

Helsinki, Jan 19 A fierce snowstorm hit southern and central Finland two days ago, causing problems for commuters and public transport services.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions across most of the country on Thursday.

According to FMI, southern Finland will see 10 to 20 cm of fresh snowfall, while central parts of the country could receive between 3 and 8 cm, Xinhua news agency reported.

National rail operator VR announced that more than 10 long-distance and local train services were delayed or cancelled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Helsinki Regional Transport Authority (HSL) said that around 100 bus services had been cancelled, and trams in downtown Helsinki will operate a reduced service on Thursday due to the challenging weather conditions.

The Finnish airport operator Finavia also said on Wednesday evening that the weather may cause delays to airport operations, and to both incoming and outgoing flights at Helsinki International Airport.

According to the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat, there were several minor collisions in southern Finland on Thursday, but no major accidents have been reported.

--IANS

