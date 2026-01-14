Blizzards, extreme cold disrupt transport across Japan

Tokyo, Jan 14 Blizzards, strong winds and extreme cold disrupted rail services across northern Japan on Wednesday, as rough winter weather intensified around Hokkaido and areas along the Sea of Japan coast.

JR Hokkaido said 50 train services have been suspended since Tuesday due to strong winds, blowing snow and low temperatures. At New Chitose Airport, 82 departing and arriving flights have been cancelled, while numerous others have experienced delays since Tuesday.

Authorities warned that whiteout conditions and heavy snowdrifts could continue to snarl transportation through the early hours of Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. Forecasts through Thursday indicate maximum instantaneous wind speeds of up to 35 metres per second in southern areas along the Sea of Japan coast, with winds of up to 30 metres per second in northern Sea of Japan areas and along the Pacific coast.

Over coastal waters, winds of up to 35 metres per second are expected in eastern Pacific areas and the southern Okhotsk Sea, while other surrounding seas may see gusts of around 30 metres per second.

During the 24 hours through Thursday morning, snowfall is forecast to reach up to 40 centimetres in parts of both northern and southern areas along the Sea of Japan coast.

Meanwhile, China's national observatory on Monday forecast sharp temperature drops, strong winds and snow in parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China provinces over the next 10 days, calling for preparedness measures to mitigate potential adverse effects on local agriculture and livestock production.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said that during the period, temperatures in affected areas are expected to be 2 to 5 degrees Celsius lower than the average level of previous years, driven by frequent waves of cold air.

The NMC also forecast sandy weather in Inner Mongolia and Gansu over the course of the coming week, necessitating precautionary measures against wind, cold and sandstorms.

Meteorological experts recommend that winter wheat-growing regions in the north implement classified management to ensure the security of crops. They also advised that greenhouse sheds and livestock enclosures be reinforced in advance to guard against the adverse effects of cold in the country's northeastern provinces and Inner Mongolia.

