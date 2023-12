Blood, gore & adrenaline pumping action: 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' trailer is not for faint-hearted

Mumbai, Dec 1 The trailer of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Kannada origin pan-India film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has been unveiled and it promises everything -- bloody, gory and earth-shaking.

The 3 minute 46 seconds long trailer starts with a flashback sequence of two childhood friends, one of whom will come to save the other at any cost irrespective of wherever he is in the world.

It then tells how ruthless dacoits invade the city of Khansaar and reign terror on it, consolidating their power on the city for centuries and how the modern day diplomacy and politics rule the city until it is under threat from outside. That’s when Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran calls his best friend (enters Prabhas), who vowed to come to his rescue in childhood should he need any help. And that’s when things turn murky and bloody as Prabhas single-handedly beats the pulp out of those who are stationed outside the walls of Khansaar and waiting to invade the city.

The trailer hypes up Prabhas’ character with a deafening BGM, one could hardly hear the characters talking in front of that BGM (pro-tip: switch on the subtitles).

The BGM is a downer and is strongly reminiscent of director Prashanth Neel’s earlier ‘K.G.F.’ franchise.

What does work for the film is its production design, the colour palette and the action. Prabhas looks solid in the action department, Prithviraj adds the weight to the trailer on the other side with his presence and his expressions.

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

