BNM urges global action following disappearance of Baloch leader Ustad Wahid Kambar

Quetta [Pakistan], August 21 : The human rights situation in Balochistan continues to deteriorate with escalating incidents of enforced disappearances.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has issued a call for international intervention following the enforced disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar, a leading figure in the Baloch liberation movement.

Ustad Wahid Kambar, also known as Ustad Wahid Bakhsh, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on July 19, 2024, while he was in neighbouring Iran, claims BNM spokesperson Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan in his statement.

Since his abduction, there has been no confirmed information regarding his whereabouts, according to a statement from a BNM spokesperson.

Rehan condemned Kambar's abduction, emphasising his lifelong commitment to resisting Pakistan's occupation and advocating for Balochistan's liberation. The BNM has called for his immediate recovery and the restoration of his legal rights.

The BNM has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to recognise Kambar as a prisoner of war and to take action to raise awareness of his case.

They have also called for international support to ensure his rights are upheld under international laws pertaining to freedom movements and anti-colonial struggles.

Kambar, a veteran leader of the Baloch National Movement, has previously endured extrajudicial arrest, torture, and imprisonment on false charges by Pakistani authorities. After his release, he resumed his leadership role in advocating for the freedom of Balochistan.

The BNM highlighted that Baloch individuals who have fled Pakistani oppression are also targeted by inhumane policies.

Notable recent incidents include the targeted killings of prominent Baloch figures such as former BSO-Azad chairperson Karima Baloch in Canada, journalist Sajid Hussain in Sweden, and Balach Marri, Ustad Aslam Baloch, Chunka Mir Abdul Nabi Bagulzai, and Engineer Abdul Raziq Baloch in Afghanistan.

"These events underscore ongoing violence against Baloch leaders and refugees," a BNM statement said.

Furthermore, Pakistani intelligence forces have been implicated in attacks against Baloch individuals in neighbouring Iran, including a missile strike on the home of BNM leader Dosta Baloch in Sham Sar, which resulted in civilian casualties, said BNM in the statement.

