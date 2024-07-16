Bodies found in Bangkok hotel: local media
By IANS | Published: July 16, 2024 07:44 PM2024-07-16T19:44:36+5:302024-07-16T19:45:10+5:30
Bangkok, July 16 Bodies believed to be six foreigners were found in a hotel in downtown Bangkok on ...
Bangkok, July 16 Bodies believed to be six foreigners were found in a hotel in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, local media reported.
The cause of the deaths was unconfirmed despite earlier reports that they were killed following a shooting, reports Xinhua news agency.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered an investigation into the incident to prevent any impact on the public.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app