Bodies of 100 Afghan migrants transferred from Iran to Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 28 The bodies of 100 Afghan migrants who lost their lives in Iran have been transferred to Afghanistan in the past two months, local media outlet reported.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to local officials in Afghanistan's frontier province of Nimroz, TOLOnews quoted Sayed Sulaiman Agha Baheer, deputy governor of Nimroz, as saying.

Thousands of Afghans travel to Iran daily in search of employment and financial support for their families, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 7 million Afghan refugees are reportedly living abroad, with the majority of them in Afghanistan's neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

--IANS

