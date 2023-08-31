Body of Afghan minor girl found in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 31 : The body of a minor Afghan girl was found in the sugarcane farm on the outskirts of the Khazana area of Peshawar in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtumkhwa, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The Express Tribune reported the initial reports revealed that the minor was raped before succumbing to death.

The six-year-old had been reported missing by her relatives on Tuesday evening and a missing persons report was filed for the minor, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Zafer Khan.

According to The Express Tribune, the family had promptly alerted the authorities and an FIR was filed to initiate the search operation, the girl could not be rescued and was found lifeless in the sugarcane fields approximately 12 hours after the complaint was lodged.

The local authorities had commenced the process for medico-legal formalities and postmortem examination by the time this report was filed.

The infant's uncle, Faqir Muhammad, said the deceased's father is a daily wage earner. He is reportedly unaware of the loss, which according to her relatives has compounded economic concerns for the family, The Express Tribune reported.

A similar case was reported in the neighbouring Nowshera District not too long ago.

