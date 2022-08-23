Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance

New Delhi, Aug 23 The Civil Aviation ministry has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) augmentation system compliance till 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of section 26 of the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, the Central Government with the approval of the Competent Authority, hereby makes the following further amendments in the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, namely: In the said policy, in paragraph 14, in clause (d), the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- 'Boeing 787 aircraft is exempted from above GAGAN compliance till 31st December, 2025'," said a notification by the ministry on August 18.

GAGAN is an augmentation system jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It provides a very accurate and high-level of satellite signals for precision air navigation over the entire Indian airspace, with the capability of expanding to nearby regions. It is capable of providing navigation services for departure, en-route and landing operations to equipped planes.

GAGAN is a Satellite Based Augmentation System or SBAS, which is a regional network of ground stations and satellites that provide GPS signal corrections, giving a better position accuracy.

The use of the Gagan system helps reduce flight delays, save fuel, and improve flight safety. Moreover, it also facilitates aircrafts landing at airports not equipped with expensive Instrument Landing Systems including many small regional airports.

