Boeing to provide long-term support for UK Army's new chopper fleet

Chicago, Jan 22 The Chicago-headquartered aerospace major Boeing announced that the company and the UK's Ministry of Defence have signed an agreement for Boeing to provide long-term training, support and sustainment for the British Army's new fleet of 50 Apache AH-64E helicopters.

With 14 of the new variant already in the UK, the new Apache AH-64E fleet will grow to 50, with deliveries expected to be completed in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the new $348 million Long Term Training and Support Services contract, Boeing will work with the British Army to provide maintenance and engineering support, supply chain and logistics management at Wattisham.

Boeing will also deliver aircrew and maintainer training from its advanced facility at Middle Wallop, the announcement said.

The new agreement, which will run until 2040, will create more than 200 jobs in the UK during the initial four years, according to the announcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor