'Boil water' notice lifted for US state capital

Washington, Sep 16 The 'boil water' notice for residents of Jackson, capital of the US state of Mississippi, had been lifted after the restoration of clean drinking water in the city, authorities announced.

The O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and pressure should be stable throughout Jackson, according to an update.

Flooding of the Pearl River, which runs in Mississippi and Louisiana, damaged a pump of the facility this summer, creating problems with providing clean water for roughly 180,000 residents of Jackson and its surrounding areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have restored clean drinking water to Jackson," Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted on Thursday.

"More work to do to make sure that we do not end up back in crisis."

Jackson, whose residents are mostly African-Americans, was under the boil water notice for weeks.

Critics said the water system was failing because of years of neglect, which also fits into a pattern of "environmental racism".

