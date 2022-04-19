Bomb Blast in Afghanistan: Bomb blast in school in Kabul 8 children dead

A training center and a school have been attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul. According to sources, the attack targeted the Shia community. Eight children have been killed in the attack. The attack took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of ​​Kabul. Sources say Abdur Rahim Shahid High School was attacked by three to five suicide bombers. Two of the bombs exploded. Several students were in the classroom when the blast occurred.

The explosion took place in front of a police recruiting center at Mumtaz, west of Kabul. At least five people were injured in the attack. The Home Ministry has confirmed the blast near Abdur Rahim Shahid High School, adding that an inquiry has been launched into the incident and details will be made public later. Eyewitnesses told the media that eight students were killed in the blast.

No further details were released about the damage or the explosion