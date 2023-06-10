Bomb blast targets popular restaurant in Mogadishu

By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 11:18 AM2023-06-10T11:18:04+5:302023-06-10T11:35:09+5:30

Mogadishu, June 10 A huge blast went off at a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. The ...

Bomb blast targets popular restaurant in Mogadishu

Bomb blast targets popular restaurant in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, June 10 A huge blast went off at a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The police and witnesses said the blast targeted Mogadishu's Lido Beach restaurant, which is near some government security buildings, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Explosions followed with gunshots could be heard from the beach area. There is an exchange of fire between al-Shabab fighters and hotel security," a police officer told Xinhua.

