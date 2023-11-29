Boney Kapoor reflects on his journey of 43 years of filmmaking on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

Mumbai, Nov 29 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will be soon seen as the first guest on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, where he gets nostalgic about his 43 years of journey in the filmindustry.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared some candid behind the scenes photos. He is wearing a pink shirt, navy blue jacket, and black pants.

The ‘Mr India’ producer captioned the photos as: “Enjoyed being guest on Jhalak Dikhla Ja, they took me back from the time I started as an independent filmmaker, my journey of past 43 years !!!!”

Boney’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post: “Most handsome man and best papa.”

The show features model Malaika Arora as the judge, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney.

This is the first time Malaika will be seen sharing the same platform as Boney, after the news of the break-up rumours with Arjun had gone viral in August.

Earlier, sources had told IANS: "On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' we have Boney Kapoor. He is the first guest of this season. This is the first time Malaika and Boney will be on the same platform."

“The episode is going to be a celebration of BoneyKapoor. The contestants will perform on the songs from his movies, some will perform on late legendary actress Sridevi's songs, while some will perform on Janhvi Kapoor's songs," added the sources.

The season 11 have contestants are Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya.

It features Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika as the judges.

The show adds a unique twist to the public personas of famous stars from diverse walks of life, as they take on the challenge of learning and performing intricate dance routines, all while competing for the coveted trophy.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

