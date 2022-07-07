Boris Johnson resigns as UK Prime Minister
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 05:23 PM2022-07-07T17:23:51+5:302022-07-07T17:24:09+5:30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns today after over 50 ministers and aides, including three 3 cabinet ministers have quit the government since late Tuesday. Resignations continue to trickle in overnight. Chancellor Of Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of resignations. On Thursday, UK Education Minister Michelle Donelan resigned two days after in the office.