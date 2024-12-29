Brazil Christmas Tragedy: 3 Dead After Eating Poisonous Cake at Family Celebration

A festive family celebration in Brazil turned into a nightmare when three women tragically died from suspected poisoning linked to a homemade Bolo de Natal, a traditional Brazilian Christmas cake. The incident has led to a criminal investigation, raising questions about the cake’s preparation. Tatiana Denize Silva dos Anjos, 43, and Maida Berenice Flores da Silva, 58, both succumbed to cardiac arrest on Monday after eating the cake during a holiday gathering in Torres, a coastal town in southern Brazil. Neuza Denize Silva dos Anjos, 65, died on Christmas Eve, with reports from a local hospital confirming her cause of death as "shock after poisoning."

Blood tests conducted on two survivors and one of the deceased revealed traces of arsenic, confirming suspicions of poisoning. Authorities are now investigating the cake’s preparation, which included ingredients that may have been tainted. The tragic deaths have also led to renewed scrutiny of the September death of Zeli’s husband, who reportedly passed away from food poisoning. Authorities are seeking permission to exhume his body for further analysis. In total, three other family members, including a 10-year-old boy, are still hospitalized, with 61-year-old Zeli Terezinha Silva dos Anjos, who co-prepared the cake and hosted the gathering, among them. Investigators also found expired food products and a suspicious medicine bottle containing a white liquid at Zeli’s home. Both items are currently undergoing laboratory analysis.

Police revealed that Zeli had consumed two slices of the cake and was the first to be rushed to the hospital. Despite the mounting evidence, there is no indication of familial disputes or inheritance conflicts that could suggest foul play, according to authorities. A friend of one of the victims described the cake as a beloved family tradition, calling it a "king cake" that was always prepared with care.As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine whether the poisoning was an accident or a deliberate act.