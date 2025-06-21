Brazil Hot-Air Balloon Crash: At Least 8 Dead After Hot-Air Balloon Catches Fire Mid-Air in Santa Catarina (Watch Video)

A trip of hot balloon became tragic after out of 21 passengers at least 8 people killed in crash and caught fire in the southern Brazilian city of Praia Grande, located in the state of Santa Catarina. According to local and state officials, at least eight people have lost their lives in the tragedy.

The tourism balloon reportedly caught fire mid-air during the flight, leading to a catastrophic crash. Dramatic and terrifying footage circulating online shows the balloon engulfed in flames as it plummets to the ground.

Moment burning hot air balloon PLUMMETS to ground



Terrifying footage of tragedy in southern Brazil



According to fire department Thirteen people survived this tragic incident. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.