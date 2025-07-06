Brazil: Indian diaspora expresses delight over PM Modi's visit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 : Members of the Indian diaspora in Brazil expressed great enthusiasm and optimism over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the country to attend the 17th BRICS Summit. The diaspora members hoped that the discussions would bring positive outcomes for India.

Pankaj Agarwal, a member of the Indian diaspora, told ANI, "India has left a fantastic stamp on the world in the last 10 years in all aspects, be it economically, politically, or in defence."

Indian diaspora Ashwini Rai said, "It felt excellent meeting PM Modi... I hope that the discussions held here (at the BRICS Summit) are beneficial for our country."

On PM Modi's Brazil visit, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Director Jyoti Kiran said, "There is a tremendous enthusiasm for the arrival of the Prime Minister... This centre of ICCR works hard to strengthen the connect between India and Brazil. Apart from yoga and Odissi, dance classes, cooking classes, and other sub-cultural activities are also conducted. We have three innovative projects: the Campus Connect Program, Experience India Day, and the most important program, 'India in your library'. Through all these projects, we try to connect the cultures of India and Brazil through people-to-people connect..."

Prime Minister Modi took to X to express his delight upon seeing how the diaspora continues its connection with India.

"Members of Brazil's Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It's amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India's development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

