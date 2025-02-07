Brazil Plane Crash: Two Killed, Several Injured as Aircraft Crashes into Busy Street in São Paulo (VIDEO)

At least two people were killed Friday when a small plane crashed onto a busy road in São Paulo, southern Brazil, and collided with a bus. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. local time on Marques de São Vicente Avenue, a busy street in Barra Funda. Videos shared on social media showed the plane’s fuselage and the bus engulfed in flames.

The plane, which was en route to Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul state, lost contact with the Campo de Marte Airport control tower minutes after takeoff. A piece of the plane struck a bus, injuring one woman, while another piece of wreckage hit a motorcyclist. Both victims are receiving medical care.

Four more people with minor injuries were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the reports. The bus passengers were able to evacuate safely, but the crash left the road blocked as emergency responders worked at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.