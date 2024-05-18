Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

Brasialia [Brazil], May 18 (ANI/WAM): At the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Brazil was announced as the host nation of the tenth FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in 2027, becoming the first South American nation to host the tournament.

This announcement comes after the most comprehensive FIFA Women's World Cup bidding process ever, and - for the first time ever - was decided through an open vote at FIFA Congress. Brazil received 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78 votes. (ANI/WAM)

