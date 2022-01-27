Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise by record 224,567 to over 24.53 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 224,567 to more than 24.53 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 570 to 624,413 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Brazil is currently facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the Omicron strain.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 361.26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.62 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor