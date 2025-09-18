Brazil's ex-Prez Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after skin cancer treatment

Brasilia, Sep 18 Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital after being diagnosed with skin cancer and receiving treatment, said the hospital where he was treated in the capital, Brasilia.

Bolsonaro's symptoms have improved after intravenous infusion treatment, but he still needs clinical follow-up and regular review, according to the DF Star Hospital on Wednesday (local time).

The hospital conducted a pathological examination on the skin lesions removed from him. The medical report showed that two of the eight skin lesions correspond to "squamous cell carcinoma in situ."

He returned to his residence around noon and continued his house arrest.

The former president was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to vomiting, dizziness and a drop in blood pressure, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on September 11 sentenced the ex-president to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup in 2022.

On August 4, the court ruled that Bolsonaro be placed under house arrest for non-compliance with previous legal restrictions tied to an investigation for his alleged involvement in the coup plot.

Earlier on September 16, Bolsonaro was ordered to pay 1 million reais (about 188,000 US dollars) in damages for racist remarks he made while in office and issue a public apology.

The Federal Regional Court in the southern city of Porto Alegre made the ruling after Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on Thursday sentenced the ex-president to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup in 2022.

The latest ruling held Bolsonaro accountable for comments he made about the curly hair of a young man of African descent during a broadcast in 2021, which caused collective moral damage by eroding the values of society as a whole.

In that broadcast, Bolsonaro compared a supporter's afro hairstyle to a "cockroach breeding ground" and insinuated that he had lice.

The judges in the case agreed that his remarks were racist and rejected the defence's argument that it was just a "joke."

Saying the remarks had "offensive and discriminatory content toward the black population in general" and were "discrimination disguised as a joke," Judge Rogerio Fraveto argued that they go beyond freedom of expression and contribute to perpetuating the idea of "white supremacy."

The ruling may be appealed at a higher court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor