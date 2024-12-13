Brazil's Lula to seek reelection in 2026

Brasilia, Dec 12 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will seek reelection in 2026, the presidency's Secretary of Social Communication Paulo Pimenta has confirmed.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Pimenta assured that the president was in good health following medical interventions to treat a brain bleed, adding he was "the most qualified and prepared person" to continue leading the country.

Lula underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday to drain a hematoma in his head and an embolization procedure on Thursday to prevent a recurrence. According to his medical team, the president will not suffer any aftereffects and should be discharged early next week, either Monday or Tuesday.

"President Lula is doing very well. This is a simple procedure. President Lula is a person who takes care of himself, who has demonstrated that constantly, with discipline. A person who knows Brazil and who is extremely prepared," said Pimenta.

"I have no doubt that President Lula is the most qualified and capable person. And he will certainly be our candidate in 2026 to be able to maintain our project," he stressed, Xinhua news agency reported.

On his microblog, Pimenta celebrated the results of the latest Genial/Quaest poll, published Thursday, which gives Lula a significant lead over all potential rivals in the electoral arena.

"The Brazilian people know that life has improved and that it will improve even more under President Lula," the minister posted online.

In the televised interview, Pimenta also criticised sectors of the opposition that have spread malicious rumors about the president's health.

Certain reports had cited that the Brazilian President will undergo a new medical procedure to complement the surgery he had Tuesday to drain an intracranial hematoma.

"As part of the therapeutic programme, the surgery will be complemented with an endovascular procedure tomorrow morning," claimed reports attributing the information to the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, where the country's president is being treated.

The non-surgical procedure, also known as middle meningeal artery embolization, aims to reduce the risk of hematoma recurrence.

Lula, 79, underwent emergency surgery early Tuesday morning due to an intracranial hematoma resulting from a blow to the back of the head suffered on October 19 at his presidential residence.

One of Lula's doctors had said Tuesday that the president was expected to be discharged next week.

