Brazil's president doing well after brain surgery, says doctor

Sao Paulo, Dec 10 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in good condition after brain surgery, speaking and eating normally with no lasting effect expected, the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo said Tuesday morning at a press conference.

Dr. Roberto Kalil, a medical team member, said Lula regained consciousness after the surgery and is doing well, with normal speech and eating functions. He added that the president will remain under intensive care for 48 hours and is expected to return to Brasilia early next week.

Lula had an MRI scan late on Monday after suffering a headache. He was then transferred to the hospital for surgery, which lasted about two hours, to drain the hematoma between his brain and the skull, with no damage to the brain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Doctors said the bleeding was linked to Lula's fall in October when he slipped in the bathroom and received five stitches to close the wound on the back of his head.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor