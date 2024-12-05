Brian Thompson Shot Dead: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed Outside NYC Hotel by Unknown Men

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance division, was tragically shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what authorities believe was a deliberate, premeditated attack. The 50-year-old executive was heading to the company’s investor day event when the shooting occurred.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, evidence points to the attack being planned in advance. Thompson was en route to the event when the gunman, who was waiting near the hotel, shot him multiple times in the back and leg. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. when officers arrived at the scene just two minutes later.

Despite attempts to save him, Thompson was transported to Roosevelt Hospital where he was declared dead at 7:12 a.m. His company canceled the scheduled investor event following the tragic incident.

Reports also confirmed that Thompson had been staying at The Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown, located just a few blocks from the Hilton. Police said the gunman approached Thompson from behind, firing several shots at the victim as he walked toward the hotel. Authorities are investigating the incident, treating it as a targeted execution.