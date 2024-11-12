BRICS International Competence Centre opens in Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/WAM): The BRICS+ International School has opened the International Centre of Competence for the Development of BRICS Education Systems, a project supported by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

According to TV BRICS, this Centre is expected to become part of the global initiative to create a network of BRICS educational centres.

The Centre's primary mission is to develop and launch an international system of educational tourism in the BRICS countries, which will include career guidance, educational work, youth policy and training programmes in the fields of economics, science, education and public administration.

Educational tourism is envisioned as a tool for soft power influence.

Marking the Centre's opening, a round table on "Strategy of the International Centre of Competences" was held, and attended by representatives of educational institutions, such as MGIMO University, as well as authorities, including the State Duma and the Moscow City Government to discuss prospects for BRICS educational cooperation.

In an exclusive commentary to TV BRICS, Olga Zakharova, Director of the Urban Economy division of ASI, said that the first participants in the International Competence Centre projects will be the agency's partner universities, which will have the opportunity to expand their international ties.

"Russia has something to be proud of and something to show. We have a large number of successful projects involving both teachers and educational institutions. I would like their methodology and experience to be replicated in the BRICS countries," said the representative of the organisation.

In turn, Gyunay Abilova, Director of the BRICS+ International School, emphasised the role of education and youth policy in ensuring the competitiveness of the BRICS countries. "For further development to take place, we need to work with young people, make new steps in improving the educational process, and integrate national educational systems to train new-level personnel".

The BRICS International Competence Centre project began following Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to establish such organisations within BRICS and to promote Russian educational and cultural programmes globally. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor