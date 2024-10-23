BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping stresses need to 'build a peaceful BRICS'

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need for a peaceful and secure world at the plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit and stated, "We need to build a peaceful BRICS."

During the session held at the Kazan Expo Centre in the Russian city of Kazan, Jinping stated, "The world has entered a new period of turbulent change. We need to build a peaceful BRICS, be the guardian of common security."

The Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit began with Russian President Putin's address to the world leaders.

Jinping also urged for an immediate ceasefire. "We need to push for a ceasefire," he said, highlighting the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts in the ongoing crises in Gaza and Lebanon

On the Ukraine crisis, Xi advocated for de-escalation and affirmed, "We need to push for the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible." This stance is consistent with China's previously proposed 12-point peace plan, which emphasises respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

Xi's comments come as BRICS leaders gather to discuss global issues, including economic cooperation, international security, and sustainable development.

Earlier, during the address at the Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit, Putin said the group would discuss its expansion at the meeting but that it was important to strike a balance in any expansion, Reuters news agency reported.

Putin said, "Over 30 countries have expressed the desire to join BRICS."

"It would be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and East in strengthening contacts with BRICS," Putin said.

"At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a balance and prevent a decrease in the effectiveness of the BRICS," he said, adding that the grouping would also discuss "acute regional conflicts," the Russian President said.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, shared a joint photo of the leaders of the grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was taken ahead of the summit.

Taking to his X platform, Jaiswal wrote, "Stronger and united together for an inclusive and a multipolar world. A historic moment for the BRICS as the leaders take the first photo of the expanded BRICS family at the XVI BRICS Summit."

Prime Minister Modi and the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were seen interacting after the photo session.

A day before, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that a focus area for the BRICS summit is establishing modalities and guidelines for implementing a partner country model. He further reiterated that the discussions between PM Modi and President Putin included a partner country model.

The remarks by Misri came while addressing a media briefing on Tuesday.

The BRICS Summit is set to take place in Kazan under Russia's chairmanship on October 22-23.

The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

