Bright Outdoor Media unveils array of innovative programs & partnerships during 5th Bright Awards Night

Mumbai, Oct 3 The maximum city of Mumbai, India's financial capital, witnessed a spectacular evening with Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a revolutionary name in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry, as it hosted its 5th Bright Awards Night & Dr. Yogesh Lakhani’s (CMD BOML) Birthday celebration.

The event, which celebrated excellence, marked a series of significant corporate announcements that reinforce and highlight Bright's focus and commitment to technological innovation and sustainability in the OOH sector.

During the event Bright announced a strategic partnership with Zest Outdoor. This collaboration defines Bright's dedication to be the trailblazer of technological advancements while prioritising sustainability in the OOH industry.

With a collaborative and combined strength, Bright and Zest Outdoor aim to completely change the landscape of outdoor advertising with cutting-edge solutions.

Bright Outdoor Media also introduced its 9th Digital LED Hoarding, located in the heart of Prabhadevi, in Mumbai's Dadar area. It is a testament to Bright's pursuit of innovation and its dedication to providing state-of-the-art advertising platforms. The launch of this new hoarding further cements Bright's position as a flagbearer in the OOH advertising arena.

These exciting developments come on the heels of Bright's successful IPO launch at the BSE SME, which serves as a signature for the company's commitment to progress and its vision for a dynamic future. Bright Outdoor Media is also part of the team that holds the Guinness World Record for Green Energy and Solar Hoarding. Bright Outdoor Media continues to drive growth and evolution in the industry.

The 5th Bright Awards Night set the perfect stage to announce these significant corporate initiatives. Bright Outdoor Media remains dedicated to pushing boundaries, fostering sustainability, and advancing technological innovations in the OOH industry.

