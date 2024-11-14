British Hindus, Indians movement raises concerns over Oxford Union speakers on debate of Kashmir; cites terror links

London [UK], November 14 : A social movement of British Hindus and Indians in the UK, INSIGHT UK, on Thursday, sent a formal letter to the Oxford Union Society to express concerns about its decision to host a debate titled "This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir," raising questions about the inclusion of speakers with alleged links to terrorism and citing potential risks to the integrity of the debate.

In their letter, the social movement that works on issues that impact the British Hindu and Indian community in the UK stated that the two invited speakers, Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Zafar Khan, in support of the motion had been criticised for their alleged associations with groups linked to violent extremism and terrorism.

They stated that Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur had been accused of incitement and hate speech, with links to organisations under investigation for connections to terrorism.

INSIGHT UK further emphasised the background of Thakur and his organisation, "World Kashmir Freedom Movement," where he is the president and also "Mercy Universal," which he co-founded with his father. Both entities have reportedly been investigated by the UK's Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission, and the FBI for their suspected connections to terrorist activities.

"Muzzammil Ayyub has often engaged in hate speech. A case has been registered against him. for creating fear and alarm among the masses using social media and inclining them to commit offences likely to disturb public order. Muzammil has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the letter stated.

"Muzammil is the president of the "World Kashmir Freedom Movement," which, along with another organisation called "Mercy Universal," was founded by his father and investigated by Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission and the FBI for ties with terrorists," the letter further read.

Meanwhile, Zafar Khan, the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was associated with a group known for violent activities that targeted the Kashmiri Hindu community.

The JKLF had also been involved in acts such as the kidnapping and killing of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK back in 1984, they said in the letter.

"Zafar Khan is the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Diplomatic Bureau. Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is a terrorist organisation spawned in Birmingham, UK, on 29th May 1997," the letter stated.

"The JKLF has established branches in several towns and cities of the United Kingdom. In 1984, an Indian diplomat, Ravindra Mhatre, was kidnapped and murdered in Birmingham. He was abducted while on an errand. After a few days of being held in captivity, his lifeless body was discovered sprawled on a Birmingham street. This terrorist crime that took place in a major UK city was executed by British Kashmiri 'militants' linked to the latterly named Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front," the letter read.

INSIGHT UK stated that the Oxford Union's decision to host a debate on the topic has raised concerns, arguing that the debate undermines the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity with a tacit endorsement of violence and terrorism.

The organisation further stated that academic platforms like the Oxford Union should serve as spaces for constructive and informed dialogue, not provide a platform for those with potential links to violent groups.

"The decision by the Oxford Union to host a debate on the issue of Kashmir's independence and to invite members of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as speakers is deeply troubling and warrants serious scrutiny. This debate not only undermines the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity but also is tantamount to endorsing violence and terrorism," the letter stated.

"While academic institutions should remain neutral and provide a forum for diverse viewpoints, it is essential that such platforms are not used to propagate extremist ideologies or undermine the sovereignty of nations. This is a dangerous precedent to set, especially in an institution of higher learning that should be committed to promoting peace, understanding, and constructive dialogue. We call on the Oxford Union to reconsider this debate and speakers," it further stated.

