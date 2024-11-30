British lawmakers vote in favour of assisted dying bill

London, Nov 30 The British parliament voted in favour of a bill to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill people, a measure that has sparked divided opinions across the country.

After five hours of debate in the House of Commons on Friday, the vote concluded with 330 Members of Parliament (MPs) supporting the bill and 275 opposing it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Terminally Ill Adults Bill, also known as the End of Life Bill, proposes allowing adults with terminal illnesses to request and receive assistance to end their own life, under safeguards and protections. The bill also includes provisions for connected purposes.

Under the proposed bill, individuals aged 18 or older in England and Wales, diagnosed with a terminal illness expected to result in death within six months, would be eligible to request assistance to end their own life. They must demonstrate mental capacity to make an informed, voluntary decision.

The process requires High Court approval for each case. The individual must self-administer the approved substance after a mandatory reflection period, during which they must reaffirm their intent through a second declaration.

