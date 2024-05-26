British RAF pilot dies after aircraft crash

London, May 26 A British Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot was killed after a Spitfire crashed near an RAF base in Lincolnshire, an RAF spokesperson has said.

"It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today," said the spokesperson on Saturday.

Earlier, a Lincolnshire police spokesperson said a "single occupant aircraft" is believed to have crashed and nobody else is thought to have been involved, Xinhua news agency reported.

British media reported that the plane went down shortly before 1220 GMT and the crashed Spitfire was taking part in a Battle of Britain memorial event.

RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

